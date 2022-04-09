Xponance Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $147.04 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

