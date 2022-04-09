Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,226 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 in the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

