Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,292 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

