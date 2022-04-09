Xponance Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

