Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after acquiring an additional 744,127 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 622,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

