Xponance Inc. Sells 238 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AECOM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,554,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

