Xponance Inc. Sells 3,023 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,038,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $11,762,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $5,422,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.62. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

