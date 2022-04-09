Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Raised to GBX 590 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.77) on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 455 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.28.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.