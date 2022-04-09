Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,273 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,273 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $11,252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,531. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

