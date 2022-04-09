Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 47,908 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 443.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 1,364.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 392,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. 15,234,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,692,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.