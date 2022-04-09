Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $518,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 16.3% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EnerSys by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of ENS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.44. 169,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,278. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

