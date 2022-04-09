Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $617,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 261.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

Shares of TMX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 737,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

