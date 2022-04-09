Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $762,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 68.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.61. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

