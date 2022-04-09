Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.94.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $736.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $750.46 and its 200-day moving average is $844.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

