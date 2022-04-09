Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,839 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 574,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,702. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

