Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $783,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

