Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 29.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 491,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 577,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,911. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

