YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $54.96

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.96, but opened at $57.41. YETI shares last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 20,452 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
About YETI (NYSE:YETI)
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
