YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $54.96

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.96, but opened at $57.41. YETI shares last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 20,452 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Get YETI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.