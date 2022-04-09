Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,180 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

HES opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

