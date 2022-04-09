Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

