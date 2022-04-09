Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SLM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

