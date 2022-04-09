Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

