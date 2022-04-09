Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

