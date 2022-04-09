Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.