Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

