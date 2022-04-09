Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

NYSE THO opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.