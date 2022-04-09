Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

