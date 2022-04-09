Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

MGM stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

