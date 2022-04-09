Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Root also posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Root.

Get Root alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,749. The company has a market capitalization of $457.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. State Street Corp increased its position in Root by 806.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 162,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Root by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Root by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Root by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Root (ROOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.