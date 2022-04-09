Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.46). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $44.86. 509,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

