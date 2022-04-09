Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynga reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 20,989,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,937,632. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

