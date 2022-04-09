Zacks: Analysts Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Artivion reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AORT shares. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Artivion has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.