Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.75. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.68. 861,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,156 shares of company stock worth $1,181,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

