Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will post $9.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.28 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $44.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 2,454,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.