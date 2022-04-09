Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

