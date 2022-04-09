Zacks: Analysts Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Suncor Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

SU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 5,632,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

