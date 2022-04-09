Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. 370,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

