Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

