Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.