Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 569,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

