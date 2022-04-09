Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Exelon posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

