Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

