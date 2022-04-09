Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
HLNE opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.
About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
