Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to announce $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock remained flat at $$15.20 during trading on Friday. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

