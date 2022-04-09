Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to announce $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.
IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.
Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock remained flat at $$15.20 during trading on Friday. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.62.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.