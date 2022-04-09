Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will announce $327.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Trex posted sales of $245.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

TREX traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. Trex has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

