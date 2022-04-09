Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 631,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

