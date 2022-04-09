Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. CRA International reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. 20,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,332. CRA International has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. The company has a market cap of $614.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

