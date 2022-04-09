Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Investar by 35.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.87 on Friday. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

