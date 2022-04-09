Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

