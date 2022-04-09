Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.78. Semtech posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

