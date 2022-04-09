Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,356. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

