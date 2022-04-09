Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.41. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.57. 3,077,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,856. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 24.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $304,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

